80% energy saving, compared to traditional light sources Save up to 80% energy compared to your standard bulb. It pays for itself and saves you money year after year. So reduce your energy bill and start saving Now.

Built-in LED, as part of the system A light source you can trust. With integrated LED light source, you won't have to worry about maintenance or lamp replacement while having the perfect light ambiance in your home.

Extreme long-life 20,000 hours (Smart) Extreme long-life 20,000 hours (Smart)

80% energy saving Up to 80% energy saving compared to standard incandescent light sources.

Smooth surface finish for easy cleaning

Even light distribution